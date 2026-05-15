Greenville Theatre Works presents 9 to 5: The Musical this weekend! Originally produced on Broadway, and based on the 20th Century Fox Picture, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, this musical is sure to entertain and inspire.

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; with a Sunday matinee starting at 2 p.m.

Please note that 9 to 5 The Musical contains mature content and adult language, and themes. It is rated PG-13.