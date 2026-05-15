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9 to 5: The Musical

9 to 5: The Musical

Greenville Theatre Works presents 9 to 5: The Musical this weekend! Originally produced on Broadway, and based on the 20th Century Fox Picture, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, this musical is sure to entertain and inspire.

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; with a Sunday matinee starting at 2 p.m.

Please note that 9 to 5 The Musical contains mature content and adult language, and themes. It is rated PG-13.

Greenville Municipal Auditorium
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Greenville Theatre Works
903.457.3126
info@gtwlive.com
gtwlive.com
Greenville Municipal Auditorium
2821 Washington St.
Greenville, Texas 75401
9034573126
kbanks@ci.greenville.tx.us
https://showtimeatthegma.com/