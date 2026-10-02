Keep Paris Beautiful Tire Collection and Electronics Recycling

Lamar County residents are encouraged to gather up old tires that litter their neighborhoods and yards and come drop them off. Personal car, ATV, and pickup truck tires will be accepted, and rims must be removed. You don’t even have to leave your car as someone will be there to unload the tires for you. Participating vehicles should get in line on 1st Street Northeast near Pine Bluff. No 18-Wheeler or tractor tires will be accepted, and commercial businesses cannot participate.

On the electronics side, Lamar County residents can drop off a wide variety of recyclable electronics and home appliances including computers, monitors, televisions, printers, stereo equipment, kitchen appliances, electronic cables and more. They’ll even take refrigerators, freezers and window A/C units, but the freon must be drained before drop off. City of Paris workers will be there to unload your items for you.

Accepted items include:

Tire Collection takes place in the east parking lot of the Lamar County Courthouse at 220 North Main, and Electronics Recycling in the north end of the main parking lot. The Electronics dropoff will run until noon, and Tire Collection will end at 10:30, or when trailers are full.