ParisTX 903 Sunsets Concerts (free)
ParisTX 903 Sunsets Concerts (free)
*903 Sun Sets is a free summer concert series in Downtown Paris, Texas.
Join us every Thursday in June for an evening filled with the sounds of summer!
Learn more: 903sunsets.com
Evening Schedule5:00 PM – Food vendors and activities open
6:00 PM – Opening act (located on 1st Street)
7:00 PM – Main stage performances begin
2026 June Lineup
June 4: Mark Chesnutt with Stoney Musgrove
June 11: Ally Venable with Mix Society
June 18: Mystery Guest with Bulletproof PTX
June 25: Animals (Maroon 5 Tribute) with Common Ground
Downton Paris Texas
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Every week through Jun 26, 2026.
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Visit Paris Texas
(903) 784-2501
PAUL@PARISTEXAS.COM
Artist Group Info
903 Sunsets
Downton Paris Texas
Eight West PlazaParis, Texas 75460
(903) 784-2501
chamber@paristexas.com