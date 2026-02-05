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ParisTX 903 Sunsets Concerts (free)

ParisTX 903 Sunsets Concerts (free)

*903 Sun Sets is a free summer concert series in Downtown Paris, Texas.
Join us every Thursday in June for an evening filled with the sounds of summer!
Learn more: 903sunsets.com

Evening Schedule5:00 PM – Food vendors and activities open
6:00 PM – Opening act (located on 1st Street)
7:00 PM – Main stage performances begin

2026 June Lineup
June 4: Mark Chesnutt with Stoney Musgrove
June 11: Ally Venable with Mix Society
June 18: Mystery Guest with Bulletproof PTX
June 25: Animals (Maroon 5 Tribute) with Common Ground

Downton Paris Texas
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Every week through Jun 26, 2026.
Thursday: 05:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visit Paris Texas
(903) 784-2501
PAUL@PARISTEXAS.COM
https://visitparistexas.com

Artist Group Info

903 Sunsets
https://903sunsets.com
Downton Paris Texas
Eight West Plaza
Paris, Texas 75460
(903) 784-2501
chamber@paristexas.com
https://www.paristexas.com