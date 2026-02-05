ParisTX 903 Sunsets Concerts (free)

*903 Sun Sets is a free summer concert series in Downtown Paris, Texas.

Join us every Thursday in June for an evening filled with the sounds of summer!

Learn more: 903sunsets.com

Evening Schedule5:00 PM – Food vendors and activities open

6:00 PM – Opening act (located on 1st Street)

7:00 PM – Main stage performances begin

2026 June Lineup

June 4: Mark Chesnutt with Stoney Musgrove

June 11: Ally Venable with Mix Society

June 18: Mystery Guest with Bulletproof PTX

June 25: Animals (Maroon 5 Tribute) with Common Ground

