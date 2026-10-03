Wolfe City Car Show
Wolfe City Car Show
Looking for cool rides, good folks, and that classic small town feel? Join us for a fun day full of pure love for awesome car culture and community spirit! 57 Trophies Up For Grabs including 22 Best in Class, 22 2nd in Class and 13 Specialty Trophies.
Vehicle Registration is from 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM ($25 entry fee), with judging at 10:30 AM and Trophies & Door Prizes at 11:30 AM. Attendees get in free.
100% of proceeds go directly to the Wolfe City Volunteer Fire Department, so bring the family out, show off your ride, enjoy great food, and support our local firefighters.
Wolfe City Rodeo Arena
Free
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Backwoodz Kustomwerx
hank@backwoodzkustomwerx.com
Wolfe City Rodeo Arena
678 FM1563Wolfe City, Texas 75496