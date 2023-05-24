State-bound Commerce High School woodwinds perform live in studio
1 of 3 — IMG_8740.jpg
Flautist Brytan Veracruz, oboist Oliver Roberts, and clarinetist Sania Bhasin perform in KETR's studios on May 23.
Mark Haslett / KETR
2 of 3 — IMG_8741.jpg
Clarinetist Sania Bhasin and bassoonist Elaine Eborn perform "Three Pieces" by Euguene Bozza.
Mark Haslett / KETR
3 of 3 — IMG_8742.jpg
Clarinetists Victor Velez and Michael Orzo perform "Concert Piece no. 2" by Felix Mendelssohn.
Mark Haslett / KETR
CHS musicians, including three graduating seniors, performed on KETR in advance of this weekend's competitions.
Commerce High School band director Kara Wallace stopped by KETR's studios on May 23 with six woodwind players whose ensembles have enjoyed successful runs during this year's concert season. The students present a live broadcast performance. A woodwind quartet composed of senior clarinetist Sania Bhasin, senior bassoonist Elaine Eborn, junior oboist Oliver Roberts, and senior flautist Brytan Veracruz performed "Three Pieces" by Euguene Pozza. And the clarinet duo of junior Michael Orso and freshman Victor Valez performed "Concert Piece no. 2" by Felix Mendelssohn.