State-bound Commerce High School woodwinds perform live in studio

Commerce High School band director Kara Wallace stopped by KETR's studios on May 23 with six woodwind players whose ensembles have enjoyed successful runs during this year's concert season. The students present a live broadcast performance. A woodwind quartet composed of senior clarinetist Sania Bhasin, senior bassoonist Elaine Eborn, junior oboist Oliver Roberts, and senior flautist Brytan Veracruz performed "Three Pieces" by Euguene Pozza. And the clarinet duo of junior Michael Orso and freshman Victor Valez performed "Concert Piece no. 2" by Felix Mendelssohn.