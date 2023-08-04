Jackson named Greenville High AD and football head coach

Greenville High School has a new football head coach and director of athletics. The Greenville Independent School District announced Thursday that Randy Jackson has been named interim AD and football head coach. Jackson is no stranger to Greenville, having been an assistant for the Lions in the early and mid 1990s. Since then, Jackson has been head coach Paducah, Mason, DeKalb, Lone Oak, Mesquite Poteet, Plano East, Grapevine and North Forney. Jackson has also coached professional football in Germany.

GISD Superintendent Sharon Boothe told the Herald Banner that Jackson was a “perfect fit” for Greenville. Jackson’s coaching awards include the DFW Tom Landry Award; the Texas High School Coaches Association Beyond the Game Award; and the 4A Texas Sports Writers Coach of the Year. Jackson has also written a book, called “Culture Defeats Strategy: Seven Lessons on Leadership from a Texas High School Football Coach.”

Jackson’s hiring follows the resignation of longtime Greenville High School AD and football coach Darren Duke, who stepped down on Tuesday. The district announced Duke’s resignation in a brief statement and did not give any reason for Duke’s departure. Duke had held the job since 2016.

Greenville opens the 2023 season Aug. 24 at home against Lake Dallas.