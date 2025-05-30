Additional property tax relief for disabled, senior homeowners likely to pass

Two bills that could decrease Texans property taxes will soon be heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. The first is Senate bill four which raises the Homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000. And then Senate Bill 23 goes farther — upping the homestead exemption even more for disabled Texas homeowners and people over 65.

Senator Paul Bettencourt, a Houston Republican, is the sponsor of both measures. Thursday, he broke down exactly how much the 10 billion dollars proposal would save homeowners.

“That means two million of those homeowners get $933 per year for the rest of their lives, as well as $484 for all the homeowners.”

While the proposals are likely to be signed by the Governor, they won’t take effect unless voters approve the changes as constitutional amendments on the November ballot.