Deadlines rolling by as Texas Legislature scrambles toward end of session

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published May 28, 2025 at 5:23 PM CDT

Texas lawmakers meet every other year. The current regular session of the Texas Legislature ends on Monday, June 2.

Today is the 135th day of the Texas Legislative Session. Texas lawmakers meet for their regular session just 140 days every other year. That means the clock is ticking.

As legislators race to the finish line, you’ll be heading more and more about bills dying. That’s due to several key deadlines lawmakers are running up against, including one today.

“Today’s a really critical deadline because it’s the last day for the House to consider any Senate Bills on third reading. So if any senate bills that aren’t heard in the House on third reading die after today.”

That’s Texas House Rep. Mihaela Plesa, a Democrat from Dallas.

Today is also the deadline for the Texas Senate to consider any Joint Resolutions — those are pieces of legislation that propose amendments to the Texas Constitution.

The 89th Texas Legislative session wraps up on Monday, June 2nd.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
