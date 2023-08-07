L3 Harris lays off about 100 engineers in Greenville, Plano

The defense contractor L3 Harris has laid off about 100 engineers at its facilities in Greenville and Plano. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that the layoffs in Greenville and Plano affected only engineers, and that L3 Harris is continuing to hire aircraft mechanics and electricians at the Greenville facility. The Greenville location of the Florida-based defense contractor is one of the largest employers in Northeast Texas.

L3 Technologies Inc. and Harris Corporation merged in 2018 in what was the largest defense contractor merger in U.S. history. The deal was valued at about $33.5 billion. L3 Harris stock prices peaked in March 2022, with shares going for $250. L3 Harris shares are valued at about $186 this morning.

Northeast Texas remains under an excessive heat warning. A forecast cool front ended up having only a modest mitigating effect on temperatures around the region. Afternoon highs today forecast around 98, with heat index values around 101. Mostly sunny today, although late this afternoon, we have a slight chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. A slight chance for rain continues through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Overnights low in the upper 70s. Tomorrow, afternoon highs around 100. Triple-digit high temperatures expected through Saturday.