Wealthy Texas ISDs announce refusal to pay into 'Robin Hood' funding system
Keller ISD has joined Spring Branch ISD in saying they'll put an end to what are known as recapture payments.
- Two Texas school districts have announced their intention to refuse to pay what are known as recapture payments to the State of Texas. The most recent district to do so is the DFW-area Kellar ISD. KERA’s Bill Zeeble reports on the controversial and illegal move.
Recapture payments, also known in Texas as Robin Hood, takes some tax money from property-wealthy districts and sends it to property poor ones. It's a way to equitably fund education across Texas. Keller school board president Charles Randklev is frustrated, calling recapture an Austin shakedown.
“We do have a fiduciary responsibility to this district, and as part of that fiduciary responsibility, I think it's protecting the funds that we have.”
Trustee Ruthie Keyes was the lone no-vote, worried the state will sue.
“I think what we're telling people is, 'we don't have to follow the law.’"
Last month, Spring Branch ISD also voted to end recapture. Carroll ISD is considering it. For KERA news I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.
- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released a statement regarding the death of man who died after being struck by a vehicle on State Highway 78 near Bailey earlier this month. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the evening of Friday, Sept. 1. A DPS statement says Kenneth Duckworth, age 87, was walking on the north side of SH 78 in an unlit area when he was struck by a vehicle. Duckworth was pronounced dead at the scene. No details about the vehicle that struck Duckworth or other information was released.