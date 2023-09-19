Greenville police investigating ‘road rage’ shooting in north Greenville

In Greenville, local police are investigating a possible “road rage” incident in which two people were shot early Saturday morning. Two people arrived at Hunt Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 12:19 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 16).

The gunshot victims told police the incident happened on the north side of Greenville somewhere on the U.S Hwy. 69 business route between Graham Park and the Wolfe City Drive/Commerce Drive split. They say they were shot while in their vehicle by gunfire from a large back truck.

Police were told the suspect vehicle is described as a black Ford pickup with large chrome wheels and undercarriage lights. Police say no further information will be released due to an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact is asked to contact Greenville Detective Wooldridge at bwooldridge@ci.greenville.tx.us or (903) 457-2909.