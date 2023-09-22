H-E-B to construct Rockwall store at John King Blvd. and I-30

H-E-B is coming to Rockwall. But, it’s going to take a while. The popular San Antonio-based grocery store chain has been slowly expanding its presence in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth region. Frisco and Plano have H-E-B stores, and both Dallas and Plano have locations of the chains upscale Central market franchise. A new H-E-B opened in McKinney in June, with a location in Allen scheduled to open next month. Now, one is planned for Rockwall, though construction isn’t scheduled until next year, with the store perhaps opening in 2025.

The location of the Rockwall H-E-B is set for the intersection of John King Boulevard and Interstate 30. The property is near the existing Honda auto dealership on the southwest side of the intersection. The Rockwall store was announced yesterday, along with plans for new H-E-Bs in Melissa and Prosper. The Dallas Morning News reports H-E-B stores typically employ about 700 people, more than the average Walmart Supercenter.

On the west side of the Metroplex, H-E-B is working on stores in Mansfield and the Alliance neighborhood in far north Fort Worth. Another H-E-B franchise, Joe V’s Smart Shop, is scheduled to open locations in Dallas beginning next year.