City of Greenville to host virtual town hall on rec center proposal Thursday
Online meetings on the topic are set for Oct. 12 and Nov. 6, with in-person town halls scheduled for Oct. 19 and Nov. 2.
- The City of Greenville continues to host town hall meetings on the topic of a proposed new recreation center. In the November general election, Greenville voters will decide the fate of a bond proposal to fund a new rec center. The measure specifies a new 100,000-square foot building at Greenville Sports Park, as well as a 25,000-square-foot expansion to the Reecy Davis Sr. Recreation Center. The bond calls for about $65 million. The city has two in-person town hall meetings and two virtual meetings scheduled. The first online meeting is scheduled for tomorrow evening at 6:30 on the City of Greenville Facebook page. In-person town hall meetings are scheduled for Thu. Oct. 19 and Thu. Nov. 2, with a final virtual meeting on Mon. Nov. 6, the day before the election.
- The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for Beth Rich of West Tawakoni. Beth Erin Rich is described as a white female, age 40, 5’6” and 155 pounds. Rich has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 8, on North Shore Road near Walnut Cove at about 7 p.m. Anyone with information about Beth Erin Rich’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. Information can be given anonymously at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net.