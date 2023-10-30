Commerce High School band headed to state contest on Nov. 8

The Commerce High School Roaring Tiger Band is headed for state. Several schools from the KETR listening area qualified for this year’s University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Contest at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Commerce qualified for the Class 3A state competition over the weekend. The Tiger band will compete on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Other Class 3A qualifiers from our area include Winnsboro and Mineola as well as Howe and Whitesboro. They will also march on Nov. 8.

Elsewhere around the region, Sulphur Springs, Paris and North Lamar all qualified for the Class 4A state contest. Sulphur Springs, Paris, and North Lamar will all march this Wednesday, Nov. 1.

In the 2A classification, Honey Grove is headed to state. Clarksville and Rivercrest also qualified at the Class 2A level. Those bands will march tomorrow at the Alamodome.

Some larger schools from the northeastern suburbs of DFW will also be in San Antonio for state. Class 5A McKinney North will compete next Monday Nov. 6. Wylie and Wylie East will march in the Class 6A competition today, with the 6A finals scheduled for tomorrow.

Details available at uiltexas.org. Be sure to join us here on KETR this Friday morning at 8 a.m. We’ll be visiting with Commerce High School Director of bands Kara Wallace.