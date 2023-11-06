Commerce High School band to compete at state marching contest Nov. 8 at Alamodome

The Commerce High School Roaring Tiger Band will compete at the 2023 University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Contest at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Wednesday.

The competition is available on live video stream at NFHSnetwork.com. The band is accepting donations to help with trip expenses on Venmo @commercebandboosters and on Square at commerceisd.link/state.

The Tigers are one of just 23 bands at state. 196 bands in compete in Texas UIL Class 3A. The 2023-24 Commerce High School band is a young group, with an average age of 15.6 years old.

Commerce High School Director of Bands Kara Wallace and Commerce High School band members Cory Orso, Aileen Ramirez and Elias Parra stopped by KETR on the morning of Nov. 3 to discuss the upcoming competition. Audio of the conversation can be heard at the player above.