Greenville HS names Sickels interim Director of Athletics

Greenville High School has a new Interim Director of Athletics. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that volleyball coach and girls athletic coordinator Jenna Sickels will be stepping into the role beginning on Friday. Sickels has been with the district for 10 years, and as volleyball coach, has led the Lady Lions to five playoff appearances, two bi-district championships and one area championship.

Sickels replaces outgoing Interim Director of Athletics Randy Jackson. Jackson was named to the position in early August, following the resignation of former longtime Greenville High School AD and football coach Darren Duke, who stepped down on Tuesday. The Herald Banner reports that Jackson’s contract ends at the beginning of Winter Break.