Education bills go nowhere as fourth Texas Legislature special session closes

Another special legislative session has ended in Austin without the passage of Education Savings Accounts, the voucher-like program that would send public dollars to private schools. KERA’s Bill Zeeble has more.

Education savings accounts were a priority for Governor Greg Abbott. But in this 4th session, the House pulled them from a comprehensive education funding bill with a push from Democrats and rural Republicans. As a result, the rest of the bill died. It included teacher pay raises and more per-student funding for school districts.

Another bill that would have sent more funding to districts for school security also failed this session after the Senate and House couldn't reach a compromise. I’m Bill Zeeble in Dallas.