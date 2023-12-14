© 2023 88.9 KETR
Commerce Fire, Police to host Christmas-themed event downtown tonight

KETR
Published December 14, 2023 at 9:37 AM CST
The City of Commerce Fire Department and Police Department are hosting a Christmas-themed event for the public this evening at the public safety complex downtown. "A Claus for Celebration" is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. at 1103 Sycamore St.

Katherine Kurylas of the Commerce Police Department stopped by KETR to provide details about the event, which will feature a hayride to the square, snacks, and bingo.
