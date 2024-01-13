Hunt County organizations to offer shelter during sub-freezing weather

People in Hunt County have a few options if they need to get out of dangerously cold conditions. Several private nonprofit and public organizations are offering warming centers during the upcoming days of bitterly cold weather.

Hunt County

Commerce

· Bread of Life Church of the Nazarene, 301 State Highway 224, Commerce 75428

Bread of Life Church of the Nazarene will be offering shelter on an as-needed basis, but guests are asked to call the church first at (903) 886-1515.

Greenville

· Hope For You, 4320 U.S. Highway 380 (Business), Greenville 75401

· Salvation Army of Hunt County, 4912 Lee St., Greenville 75401

Located in the unincorporated community of Floyd, west of the Greenville city limits, Hope For You has worked with The Salvation Army of Hunt County and other volunteers to establish a temporary shelter at their facility, which hosts the organization’s Christian ministries. The Greenville Herald Banner reports there will also be parking available for anyone wishing to sleep in their car.

The Salvation Army of Hunt County will have limited overnight shelter available, and will also provide transportation to anyone wishing to go to the Hope For You shelter.

· Greenville Municipal Building, 2821 Washington St., Greenville 75401

· Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St., Greenville 75401

On Sunday and Monday, Hunt County Fire-Rescue will staff the Greenville Municipal Building and the Reecy Davis Recreation Center to provide daytime warming centers at both locations. These centers will be open Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Quinlan

· Generation Faith Center, 9003 State Highway 34, Quinlan 75474

Generation Faith Center, a church, will be offering a warming station to the public, beginning on Monday.