Republican candidates to address public at upcoming in forums in Greenville

Republican candidates for public office will greet Northeast Texas voters at a couple of public forums coming up in Greenville. The Landmark on Lee Street will host both events.

The first forum is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 2. Guests will include Texas House District 2 candidates Jill Dutton and Brent Money; Hunt County attorney candidates G. Calvin Grogan and Scott Allan Cornuaud; tax assessor candidates Randy Wineinger and Mina Cook; and Precinct 3 county commissioner candidates Philip Martin, Paul Fry and Garry Smith.

The next event will be held the following Friday, Feb. 9. Featured Republicans will be U.S. Congressional District 3 candidates Keith Self, Jeremy D. Ivanovskis, Tre Pennie, John Porro and Suzanne Harp. Also present, state board of education candidates Pam Little, Chad Green, Matt Rostami and Jamie Kohlmann.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for both forums and the programs will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Landmark on Lee Street is located at 2920 Lee St., on the west side of downtown Greenville.

Early voting for the March 5 primaries begins on Feb. 20 and ends on March 1. The last day to register to vote in March is Feb. 5.

Also, Texas House District 2 candidates Jill Dutton and Brent Money will participate in a Meet the Candidates forum hosted by the Hunt County Economic Development Alliance on Wednesday, Feb. 7. That forum is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville. The event is free, but attendees must register at GreenvilleChamber.com.