Hunt-Hopkins Count 100 Most Influential African-American Awards Ceremony to be held Sunday at A&M-Commerce

Democratic U.S. Congressman Colin Allred will appear on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce this Sunday afternoon. Allred will be the guest speaker at this year’s Hunt-Hopkins County 100 Most Influential African-American Awards Ceremony.

Allred is currently the U.S. Representative for the Texas 32nd Congressional District. The district includes Northeast Dallas as well as northeastern Dallas suburbs. Allred is not running for re-election to the House, choosing instead to run for the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Republican Ted Cruz is looking to keep his seat in the Senate and faces GOP primary challengers. Allred is among nine Democrats seeking their party’s nomination.

The Hunt-Hopkins County 100 Most Influential African-American Awards Ceremony will be held on the 2nd floor of the university’s Sam Rayburn Student Center at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. A list of honorees can be found at this station’s website, KETR.org. Look for the post of the Friday evening newscast.

news release:

Texas A&M University- Commerce National Panhellenic Council and the Hopkins/Hunt County African American Leadership Conference are scheduled to present “The 100 Most Influential African Americans Awards Ceremony.” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, in the Second Conference Rooms at Sam Rayburn Student Center at Texas A&M University- Commerce.

Hopkins Country Honorees inlude Silvesta Alexander, Marcie Porter, Vanessa Abron, Ashanta Alexander, Rita Taylor, Ricky Godbolt, W.C. Pryor, Bryan Vaughn, Yvonne Thornton, Ann Spivey, Audine Turman, Venda Wright, Minister Joyce Moore, Rose Peters, Tommy Clayton, Tish Debase, Lester Henley, Bridget Cooper, Mary Taylor Jackson, JoAnn Kelly Hunter, Harry Lewis, J.D. Franklin, George 'Hywi' Lewis, Lenni Wright, Della Abron Cleveland, Freddie Taylor, Reverend Jason Lindley, Danny Hynson, Remona Hynson, John Henry Turner, Reverend Chris Spivey, Patricia Cooper, Christene Askew, Sue Ross ,Kenneth Abron, Molly Shepherd, Hillary Young, Robbin Vaughn, Jackie Wade Jackson, Melba Nash, Rowena Johnson, Jimmie Harrison, Wynonna Ford, Clara Bridges, Gueyla Watson, Rosa Rutherford, Lillian Fralin, Audra Spigner Malone, Cassie Edwards and Frankiesha Hawkins.

Hunt Country Honorees include Ila Gilstrap, Rosa Nelson, Davida Tarpley Johnson, Kay Aimes, Sandra Linson-Bell, Nikita Sharp, Gary Martin, Charlene Crosby, Delois Relford, Noble Gilstrap, Sarah Skillerns, Melva Hill, Walter Nelson, Roz Lane, Yaw Jason Osei, Cedric Dean, Kathy Wilson, Reverend Wesley Pierce, Joe Davis, Phillip Dukes, Dr. Christian Henry, Charmayne Cherry Scott, Patricia Crockett, Kristen Washington, Shawn Pannell, Lawrence Neal, Medley Wilson, Evelyn McIntyre, Tony Henry, Sr., Dr. Henry Ross, Dwayla Chandler, Etta Herring, Pastor Larry Dixon, Veronica Reed, Opal Pannell, Harry Turner, Phyliss Caldwell, Lucinda Harris, Elaine Eiglebiger, Dr. LaVelle Hendricks, Dr. William Smith, Dr. Augustine “Chuck” Arize, Anne Tave, Kathryn Gordon, Sally Brown , Gerald Woodberry, Elaine Hashaway, Bill Relford, Stan McKee and Willie Blow.

The 2024 Nomination Committee included Ann Spivey, Tony Henry, Ashanta Alexander, Patricia Cooper, Ricky Godbolt, Reverend Chris Spivey, Judge Dr. Henry Ross, Dr. Christian Henry, Demetra Robinson, Janice Henley, Yvonne thornton, Selena Givens, Tammy Duffey, Chachandra Henley, Angela Mosley, W.C. Pryor, Jossie Jimmerson and Mynder Kelly.