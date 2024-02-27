City of Commerce to host public forum on strategic plan Tuesday (Feb. 27)

This evening, the City of Commerce is hosting the third in a series of town hall meetings happening this month to gather public input on the city’s strategic plan. The plan is a document that identifies city government priorities for the next three to five years.

Tonight’s meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Commerce City Hall, located at 1119 Alamo St. Anyone with an interest in the future of Commerce is invited. Members of the business community are particularly encouraged to attend this evening’s forum. Previous public meetings on the topic were held earlier this month at Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church and First Baptist Church.

President Biden and former President Trump will visit the Texas-Mexico border this week ahead of the March 5th primaries. TPR’s Dan Katz reports.

Biden is scheduled to visit Brownsville on Thursday. He’ll meet with Border Patrol and local law enforcement in the Rio Grande Valley.

On the same day, Trump will visit Eagle Pass 300 miles away….an area frequented by Republicans in support of Governor Greg Abbott’s controversial Operation Lone Star program to deter migration.

Abbott and Trump have both claimed without evidence that the Biden administration is not enforcing immigration law at the border.

Migrant crossings dropped dramatically in January following a record December. Biden is trying to put pressure on Republicans to agree to a bipartisan immigration reform compromise while Trump pressured Republicans to reject the plan they once supported. I’m Dan Katz in San Antonio.