Money defeats Dutton; Vandeaver to face Spencer in May 28 runoff

In yesterday’s Republican Party primary elections, it was rough going for many Northeast Texas incumbents in the Texas Legislature.

In House District 2, which includes most of Hunt and Collin counties, Brent Money defeated Jill Dutton, with Money taking just less than 57 percent of the vote. Money will be the nominee to hold the office once held by Bryan Slaton, who resigned from and was expelled from the Texas House last year. Dutton defeated Money in a special election to fill the vacant seat in January, but the two campaigns continued in advance of yesterday’s primary.

Two Northeast Texas Republican primaries will be headed for a runoff. In the Texas House 1st District, which includes Lamar County, incumbent Gary Vandeaver took about 45 and a half percent of the vote, not enough to prevent a runoff against challenger Chris Spencer, who finished with a little more than 43 percent. And in Rockwall County, challenger Katrine Pierson and incumbent Justin Holland each finished with about 39 percent of the vote. Pierson unofficially tallied 161 votes more than Holland in a three-candidate race for the Texas House 33rd District nomination.

Other Northeast Texas Republican incumbents fared better. The 4th District’s Keith Bell, the 5th District’s Cole Hefner, the 67th District’s Jeff Leach, and the 89th District’s Candy Noble all won yesterday.

And on the State Board of Education, Republican incumbent Pam Little will face Jamie Kohlmann in a runoff. All runoff elections will be held Tue., May 28.

