KETR to present eclipse special Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

KETR continues its special programming Saturday evenings with “Chasing the Eclipse”, a new hour long special from The Pulse. The Pulse takes you to unexpected corners of the health and science world. Award-winning host Maiken Scott explores life-changing innovations, and interviews some of the world’s most foremost scientists, delivering you captivating stories each week.

April 8th will bring Northeast Texas a spectacular sight- a rare total solar eclipse. The path of totality, where the moon completely blocks the sun, stretches from Mexico to Canada, and passes directly over KETR’s listening area. This special episode of The Pulse will explore why so many people call total solar eclipses life-changing, and why they’ll go to great lengths, sometimes traveling thousands of miles, to witness it.

Additionally, you’ll hear the perspective of scientists- what they hope to learn during this brief and important moment, and what makes these events possible.

Maiken Scott is the host and creative director of WHYY’s weekly science show The Pulse. Maiken has covered behavioral health since 2008, and hosted The Pulse since its launch in 2013. She serves as WHYY’s Scattergood Foundation behavioral health reporter, examining a variety of issues from new treatments for depression to boarding home conditions for the mentally ill.