Sulphur Springs city government publishes temporary land line numbers during phone outage

In Sulphur Springs, trouble with local land lines has resulted in the city publishing temporary phone numbers to help locals get in touch with city offices while the technical problems persist. The city has published four temporary phone numbers for the main business office, the police non-emergency line, the permits and zoning office, and the municipal court. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is helping the city police department by accepting calls as well. Emergency 9-11 lines are operational as normal. Details available at the Sulphur Springs Police Department Facebook Page, or at the city’s website, sulphurspringstx.org.