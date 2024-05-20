© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Commerce City Council to review strategic plan at May 21 meeting

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published May 20, 2024 at 2:14 PM CDT
The City of Commerce City Council will convene next at 6 p.m., Tue., May 21, at City Hall, 1119 Alamo St.
Mark Haslett
/
KETR
The City of Commerce City Council will convene next at 6 p.m., Tue., May 21, at City Hall, 1119 Alamo St.

The document identifies major priorities, including revenue generation, infrastructure, appearance of the city, and quality of life.

City of Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee discusses the current draft of the 2024 Strategic Plan, which the Commerce City Council is scheduled to review and possibly adopt at the May 21 regular meeting.

Below is a copy of the document, along with audio describing the four major sections of the document: 1. Develop new revenue streams, 2. Develop sustainable infrastructure, 3. Improve the appearance of the city, and 4. Improve quality of life.

2024-Strategic-Plan-FINAL.edited.pdf
What is the 2024 Strategic Plan?
A strategic plan serves as a guide for the council to follow as the city identifies areas of greatest priority for municipal government.
Polls will be open Saturday, May 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
1. Develop new revenue streams
The city could hold more local festivals, receive more grant funds, and attract economic development.
In the downtown area, Washington Street, the Farmers Market, and the plaza between Main Street and Alamo Street are all being considered for improvements.
2. Develop sustainable infrastructure
The city's water systems, along with the state of local streets, top the list of needs.
Crews work at the site of a major leak in the City of Commerce municipal water delivery system on June 30, 2023. The leak, located just west of State Highway 24, resulted in water carried from Lake Tawakoni leaking into the South Sulphur River.
3. Improve the appearance of the city
Code enforcement, particularly at abandoned properties, affects the appearance of the city.
Commerce's small tax revenue compared to Texas cities of similar size presents an ongoing challenge for road maintenance.
4. Improve quality of life.wav
Improved public parks, a greater variety of entertainment and retail options, and a community center could be goals for the near future in Commerce.
Commerce High School band director Kara Wallace with students and KETR, Wednesday, April 10, 2024 in Commerce, Texas.\r\rPhoto: Tyler Holloway, TAMUC Marketing and Communications

You can also view the document at the City of Commerce website.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett