Revenue, infrastructure, appearance of city highlight City of Commerce strategic plan

At this evening’s regular meeting of the Commerce City Council, officials will review and vote on whether to adopt the city’s 2024 Strategic Plan. The plan is a non-binding document detailing goals for Commerce municipal government. The plan was devised in part from discussions during a series of public forums held earlier this year.

The current draft of the Strategic Plan identifies four areas of priority for the city. New revenue streams, infrastructure, appearance and overall quality of life comprise the four main topics addressed in the plan. The document can be viewed at the City of Commerce website, CommerceTX.org, or at this station’s website, KETR.org. Also on the front of KETR.org today, a conversation with Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee about the Strategic Plan.

Tonight’s Commerce City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall.