Longtime Greenville educator Weatherall to be memorialized in Houston today

Longtime Greenville educator Al Weatherall will be remembered in the Houston area today. Weatherall served as Greenville High School principal after working as a teacher and coach for Greenville schools. Weatherall later moved to Baytown and served in administration for the Goose Creek ISD.

Weatherall graduated from Carver High School in Greenville in 1953. He continued his education at Texas College in Tyler and at East Texas State University in Commerce, from which he received a master’s in education. Weatherall was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Weatherall died on May 11 in Houston. Today’s funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Baytown. After the service, a procession will lead to the Houston National Cemetery in Houston.