Paris man dies after collision on SH 121 in Fannin County

A Paris man died Monday as a result of a vehicle accident south of Bonham. Texas Department of Public Safety officials say Paul Lester, 70, was driving northbound on State Highway 121 when he made a U-turn and was struck by an oncoming car. Lester was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Lester’s vehicle survived, as did the driver of the other vehicle, however, both were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. No other details were released.