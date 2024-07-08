© 2024 88.9 KETR
Boil notice lifted in Greenville

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published July 8, 2024 at 3:54 PM CDT
Monday Evening Newscast stock image: Ferguson Hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley

A two-block section of Washington Street remains closed due to a sinkhole encountered during repairs to a water pipeline leak on July 6.

In Greenville, there are no longer any advisories in effect regarding water usage. A boil water notice had been in effect in Greenville since Saturday morning. However, the boil notice was lifted just before noon today.

A water main break on Saturday led to a loss of system pressure and the subsequent boil notice. City workers were able to divert around the leak that same day. However, crews working at the site of the leak encountered a sinkhole that collapsed part of Washington Street during repairs on Saturday.

A two-block stretch of Washington Street remains closed in downtown Greenville. Washington is closed from King Street through Oak Street to Wesley Street, and will remain closed until the street is remade.
