Boil notice lifted in Greenville

In Greenville, there are no longer any advisories in effect regarding water usage. A boil water notice had been in effect in Greenville since Saturday morning. However, the boil notice was lifted just before noon today.

A water main break on Saturday led to a loss of system pressure and the subsequent boil notice. City workers were able to divert around the leak that same day. However, crews working at the site of the leak encountered a sinkhole that collapsed part of Washington Street during repairs on Saturday.

A two-block stretch of Washington Street remains closed in downtown Greenville. Washington is closed from King Street through Oak Street to Wesley Street, and will remain closed until the street is remade.