Greenville remains under boil water notice following July 6 pipeline leak

In Greenville, a boil water notice is in effect and has been since Saturday morning.

Homes and businesses in Greenville lost water pressure Saturday morning when a main pipeline under Washington Street failed. The City of Greenville issued a boil water notice shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday due to the loss of water pressure.

Crews working at the site of the leak encountered a sinkhole that collapsed part of Washington Street on Saturday. A two-block stretch of Washington Street remains closed downtown. Washington Street is closed from King Street through Oak Street to Wesley Street.

Water pressure was gradually restored Saturday evening and Saturday night. However, the boil notice remains in effect, as the City of Greenville awaits water-quality test results from State of Texas laboratories authorizing the city to lift the boil notice.