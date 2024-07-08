© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greenville remains under boil water notice following July 6 pipeline leak

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published July 8, 2024 at 7:49 AM CDT
Monday Morning Newscast stock image: The President's House at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce

Washington Street downtown is closed from King Street to Wesley Street.

In Greenville, a boil water notice is in effect and has been since Saturday morning.

Homes and businesses in Greenville lost water pressure Saturday morning when a main pipeline under Washington Street failed. The City of Greenville issued a boil water notice shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday due to the loss of water pressure.

Crews working at the site of the leak encountered a sinkhole that collapsed part of Washington Street on Saturday. A two-block stretch of Washington Street remains closed downtown. Washington Street is closed from King Street through Oak Street to Wesley Street.

Water pressure was gradually restored Saturday evening and Saturday night. However, the boil notice remains in effect, as the City of Greenville awaits water-quality test results from State of Texas laboratories authorizing the city to lift the boil notice.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett