KETR Expands Its Offerings with New Spanish-Language HD Channel

KETR added programming for a new HD3 channel through a partnership with Radio Bilingüe, a California-based non-profit public radio network. Radio Bilingüe is the only Spanish-language national distributor of public radio programming in the United States. Founded in 1976, the network has dozens of affiliate stations in the U.S. and Canada.

Radio Bilingüe logo

Beta testing of the new channel began in May, with a full launch in June. 88.9-HD3 is the latest of the station's newest offerings since upgrading its broadcasts to HD Radio in 2023. In addition to the main KETR broadcast on 88.9-HD1, the station also offers “The Lion” on 88.9-HD2, a 24-hour AAA music station powered by XPoNential Radio.

“For the last few years, we've been looking for a way to offer high-quality public media content to our Spanish-speaking friends and neighbors in Northeast Texas,” said KETR general manager Jerrod Knight. “With established popular news programs like Línea Abierta and Comunidad Alerta, as well as rich music programs throughout the day, we knew that a partnership with Radio Bilingüe would be the most audience-focused choice we could make, and we're proud of this new opportunity to serve even more Northeast Texans than ever.”

Broadcast live from Binnion Hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, KETR has been on the air since 1975 and brings quality news, music, entertainment and A&M-Commerce athletics, both to listeners over the radio and on the web.

All three KETR HD channels are available over the air for HD Radio tuners, as well as streaming online. Listen live, learn more and find out how you can contribute to listener-supported radio in Northeast Texas at ketr.org