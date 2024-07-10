Rockwall, McKinney Tom Thumb locations and McKinney Market Street could be sold

A few grocery stores in the northeastern Dallas suburbs could be changing hands if the merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertson’s goes through. The Dallas Morning News reports the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has not approved the deal, but both corporations expect regulators to decide on the matter within a month.

The proposal includes the sale of 579 Albertson’s-owned and Kroger-owned stores to New Hampshire-based C&S Wholesale Grocers. 28 of those are in Texas. Affected stores include the two Tom Thumbs in Rockwall, on Goliad Street and Laurence Drive. Also potentially changing hands, the McKinney Tom Thumb on West Virginia Parkway and the McKinney Market Street on Eldorado Parkway.

C&S says if it acquires the stores, it will keep the stores open and not lay off staff. It’s not certain which chains would replace the existing ones. C&S owns serveral grocery store chains, including the iconic Southern grocery store chain Piggly Wiggly.