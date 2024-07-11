'East Texas A&M University' among options in discussion of possible rebrand of A&M-Commerce

This morning, Texas A&M University-Commerce hosted the first of two public forums this week on the topic of whether the school should rebrand. Last week, the university confirmed discussions amongst administrators and other stakeholders regarding a possible name change.

At today’s event, A&M-Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin presented to an in-person audience of about 200 at the Sam Rayburn Student Center. Some faculty, staff and students attended the forum via Zoom.

Rudin revealed that “Texas A&M University-Dallas” was not the only rebranding option being discussed. “East Texas A&M University” is also among the options under consideration. Before the 1996 rebrand as Texas A&M University-Commerce, the phrase “East Texas” had been in the school’s name since its founding in 1889.

Rudin declined to give his personal opinion on the “East Texas A&M” option. He said he’s still in the information-gathering phase.

“I just appreciate the constructive and compelling dialogue on it. I haven’t had that so far. Over the last couple days, I’ve had that, and even today, I’ve had that. So I’m listening intently to all these various groups and making sure that whatever I take forward to the (Texas A&M University System) Board and so forth represents best path forward for this university. And that may be nothing, right? That may be nothing.”

Regarding the A&M-Dallas option, Rudin said that should the university rebrand as Texas A&M University-Dallas, the Commerce campus would remain the university’s administrative center.

A similar meeting is open to the public tomorrow morning. Friday’s forum is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of A&M-Commerce.

