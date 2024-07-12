Paris residents ask city to consider cost of living adjustments for retirees

In Paris, the City Council has been asked to consider a Cost of Living Adjustment for City of Paris retirees. The Paris News reports at this week’s meeting of the Paris City Council, several local residents advocated for the reinstitution of a Cost of Living Adjustment that was removed 16 years ago. The Texas Legislature has recently given cities more options for structuring Cost of Living Adjustments due to an amendment to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Act.

Also in Paris municipal government news, today is the last day on the job for City Manager Grayson Path. He’s headed to Amarillo to be the city manager there. Robert Vine will be the Interim City Manager. City officials told The Paris News they expect to have a new city manager in six to eight months.