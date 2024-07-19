Sulphur Springs ISD to bump up teacher, librarian pay by 5 percent

Sulphur Springs Independent School District employees will be getting a raise. Thursday, the Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees voted for some increases as well as revisions to the district’s pay scale.

Teachers and librarians have a new pay scale that will result a $2,625 increase for all teachers and librarians. That’s a 5 percent general pay increase. Other staff will get a 2 percent raise based on the midpoint of the new pay scale.

Also, special education teachers will receive a $5,000 annual stipend. Dual Language Teachers who have their Bilingual Certification and teach in Spanish will have their annual stipends increased from $5,000 to $10,000.