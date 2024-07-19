© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sulphur Springs ISD to bump up teacher, librarian pay by 5 percent

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published July 19, 2024 at 8:21 AM CDT

Other district staff are set to receive 2 percent pay increases in the upcoming fiscal year.

Sulphur Springs Independent School District employees will be getting a raise. Thursday, the Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees voted for some increases as well as revisions to the district’s pay scale.

Teachers and librarians have a new pay scale that will result a $2,625 increase for all teachers and librarians. That’s a 5 percent general pay increase. Other staff will get a 2 percent raise based on the midpoint of the new pay scale.

Also, special education teachers will receive a $5,000 annual stipend. Dual Language Teachers who have their Bilingual Certification and teach in Spanish will have their annual stipends increased from $5,000 to $10,000.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett