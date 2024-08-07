© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Very hot afternoons forecast on Wednesday, Thursday

KETR
Published August 7, 2024 at 7:49 AM CDT

Afternoon highs are expected to rise to around 104 on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, before seasonably hot conditions return Friday.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Heat index values as high as 107. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Heat index values as high as 107. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 97. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
News