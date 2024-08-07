Very hot afternoons forecast on Wednesday, Thursday

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Heat index values as high as 107. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Heat index values as high as 107. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 97. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.