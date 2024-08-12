Davis-Woodall's gold among 41 medals won by Texas athletes

Texas athletes totaled 41 medals, including 16 gold medals, at the Summer Olympics in Paris, which concluded last night. The United States finished first in the medal count, with 126 total.

Among those gold medals won by Texan athletes, Tara Davis-Woodall took gold in the women’s long jump event. Davis-Woodall’s father Ty Davis and grandmother Roz Lane are from Greenville. Gymnast Simone Biles won three golds and one silver to lead the Texan efforts for the U.S. team.

Discus thrower Joseph Brown, a Texas A&M University-Commerce alumnus, became the first former Lion to compete for the U.S. since John Carlos did so in 1968. Two other Lion track and field athletes competed for their home countries. A&M-Commerce alumna Marina Shostak of Ukraine and current Lion Ibrahim Fuseini of Ghana both ran in relay events.