Texas House Public Education Committee hearing testimonial on voucher proposals

Opponents of school voucher programs spoke out at the Texas Capitol this morning [Monday]. They were raising concerns ahead of a Texas House Public Education Committee meeting during which lawmakers will be hearing testimony on vouchers, which give families public money to pay for private school tuition. Robert Norris is the founder of Grandparents for Public Schools. He says a school voucher program will take away resources from public schools. “Public schools really are the ultimate public good and a voucher program would damage them in pursuit of helping private schools that are supported by wealthy donors.” Establishing a school voucher program is a top priority for Governor Greg Abbott. He has previously said he would not increase funding for public schools until the Texas Legislature approves a voucher program.