Texas House Public Education Committee hearing testimonial on voucher proposals
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has prioritized a school voucher program as a goal for the 2025 session of the Texas Legislature.
Opponents of school voucher programs spoke out at the Texas Capitol this morning [Monday]. They were raising concerns ahead of a Texas House Public Education Committee meeting during which lawmakers will be hearing testimony on vouchers, which give families public money to pay for private school tuition. Robert Norris is the founder of Grandparents for Public Schools. He says a school voucher program will take away resources from public schools. “Public schools really are the ultimate public good and a voucher program would damage them in pursuit of helping private schools that are supported by wealthy donors.” Establishing a school voucher program is a top priority for Governor Greg Abbott. He has previously said he would not increase funding for public schools until the Texas Legislature approves a voucher program.
- A Paris man is facing a capital murder charge after allegedly giving his four-month-old child gasoline to drink. Paris police say Edgar Bridgemon, 24, admitted to giving the infant gasoline to drink with the intention of killing the child. Police said the child was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center, and later transferred to a DFW-area hospital. No further details were released. Paris police arrested Bridgemon, who is being held at the Lamar County Jail on a $255,000 bond.