Greenville ISD lowers property tax rate for 10th consecutive year

The Greenville Independent School District will be lowering its tax rate in the upcoming fiscal year. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the district has lowered its rate for 10 consecutive years to mitigate the effect of rising property values.

The rate for the 2024-2025 fiscal year will be 96.69 cents for every $100 of a property’s appraised value. That’s down 0.23 cents from the previous year.

Greenville ISD expects to collect about $59.7 million total in local, state and federal revenue, about $1 million more than anticipated expenses. The budget includes about a 2 percent pay raise for Greenville ISD staff, totaling about $800,000.