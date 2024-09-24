Texas Ethics Commission considers stricter rules for elected officials and blind trusts

Texas ethics regulators want to require elected officials to disclose more information to the state. During its meeting Tuesday, the ethics commission voted to pass new rules regarding politicians with blind trusts. The Texas Newsroom’s Lauren McGaughy says the change could apply to Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Paxton and his blind trust own at least 10 properties across the country. But he disclosed just one to state ethics regulators this year. Now, the Texas Ethics Commission wants to require politicians like Paxton to tell them about assets owned by blind trusts — which aren’t usually required to be disclosed — if they have any personal knowledge or control of the asset. Here’s commission lawyer James Tinley.

"If you know what's in your blind trust, and it's real property, then it needs to be disclosed, because that's what the statute requires."

Earlier this month, The Texas Newsroom reported Paxton may have knowledge of these properties. The ethics commission unanimously approved the change on Tuesday. It won't be final until after the public comment period. I’m Lauren McGaughy in Austin.