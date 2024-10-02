Texas domestic violence homicides have nearly doubled in the past 10 years

More than two-hundred Texans were killed by their intimate partners last year. And KERA's Caroline Love says an overwhelming majority were shot.

The presence of a firearm in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by five-hundred percent. Protective orders ban perpetrators of domestic violence from having guns. But Tabitha Harrison from the Texas Council on Family Violence says at least twenty abusers fell through the cracks last year -- and that cost lives.

“They shouldn't have had the weapon in the first place.”

The Supreme Court upheld the law that bans people under protective orders from having guns in a North Texas case last year. Texas doesn't have a statewide system in place to remove those weapons once a protective order is issued. I'm Caroline Love in Plano.