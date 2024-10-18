© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

University alumni return to Commerce for Homecoming weekend

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published October 18, 2024 at 7:54 AM CDT

Texas A&M University-Commerce will host Lamar University in a 3:30 p.m. Saturday football game at Memorial Stadium.

It’s Homecoming weekend on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Activities will be highlighted by a football game against Lamar University. Kickoff Saturday is 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Hailing from opposite ends of East Texas, the Lions and the Cardinals have played 14 times over the years. Lamar won last year’s meeting, 41-21 in Beaumont. The 2023 game was the first time the schools had played since 1963. The Lions hold an 8-6 lead in the all-time series, including a 5-2 mark in Commerce.

The Lions are in their third season in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Series classification. After posting a 5-6 record in 2022, A&M-Commerce struggled to a 1-9 mark last season. Going into Saturday’s game, this year’s Lions are 1-5. A&M-Commerce picked up its first victory of the season last week, at Northwestern State.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett