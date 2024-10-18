University alumni return to Commerce for Homecoming weekend

It’s Homecoming weekend on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Activities will be highlighted by a football game against Lamar University. Kickoff Saturday is 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Hailing from opposite ends of East Texas, the Lions and the Cardinals have played 14 times over the years. Lamar won last year’s meeting, 41-21 in Beaumont. The 2023 game was the first time the schools had played since 1963. The Lions hold an 8-6 lead in the all-time series, including a 5-2 mark in Commerce.

The Lions are in their third season in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Series classification. After posting a 5-6 record in 2022, A&M-Commerce struggled to a 1-9 mark last season. Going into Saturday’s game, this year’s Lions are 1-5. A&M-Commerce picked up its first victory of the season last week, at Northwestern State.