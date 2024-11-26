Greenville police officer killed in Monday night shooting

In Hunt County, a Greenville police officer was shot and killed Monday during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect on Pickett Street. Greenville Police have not released the name of the officer. Officials say the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Monday (Nov. 25). Police say the shooting happened in a wooded area behind homes in the 3500 block of Pickett Street. Officers were responding to an unspecified call. Police say the officer was hit on his leg and upper body and was rushed to Hunt Regional Medical Center, which was placed on lockdown for a short time. Police say a suspect was also shot in the gun battle. The condition of the suspect was not specified.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports Pickett Street remained an active crime scene late Monday night. Witnesses are urged to come forward with any information that could assist in the investigation. This is a developing story and more information is expected to be released.