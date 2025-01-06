Hope For You offering shelter during this week's winter weather

In the Greenville area, the local charitable organization Hope For You is offering an overnight shelter for anyone needing a heated place to sleep during this week’s cold temperatures.

Lows tonight are forecast to drop down into the low 20s.

The Greenville Herald Banner reports that Hope For You Center in Floyd is open to the public tonight. Todd Raetz with the Greenville Homeless Task Force told the Banner that volunteers from Fishers of Men/Safe Haven CommUnity Foundation and Wesley United Methodist Church are providing rides for people needing a lift from Greenville to Hope For You’s location in Floyd. The Hope For You Center is located west of Greenville at 4320 U.S. Highway 380 Business in Floyd.

Rides are being provided between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. this evening from these locations in Greenville:

• W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, 1 Lou Finney Lane

• Abba’s House homeless ministry, 2701 Lee St.

• Peer, Initiative, Community, Navigation & Information Center/Lakes Regional Community Center (P.I.C.N.I.C.) at 4403 Wesley St.

Those in need of assistance can contact the Greenville Homeless Task Force at (410) 206-5793, Fishers of Men at (903) 461-8636, Wesley United Methodist Church at (903) 455-1594 or Hope for You at (817) 897-4623.

The Banner also reports the Greenville Homeless Task Force is also seeking volunteers to chaperone overnight at Hope For You. Those interested can contact the group via email at greenvillehomelesstaskforce@gmail.com.