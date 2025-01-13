Lions men's basketball team seeks first conference victory tonight vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley

The East Texas A&M University men’s basketball team will tip off a little later this evening in search of its first conference victory of the season. The Lions are currently 0-5 in Southland Conference play, with a 2-14 record overall. East Texas A&M is tied with the University of New Orleans for last place in the Southland Conference men’s basketball standings. The Lions are in Edinburg, Texas this evening to take on UT-Rio Grande Valley. Tipoff at 6:30, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. here on KETR.

The East Texas A&M men will be back in Commerce for a home game on Saturday. ET will be hosting the the University of New Orleans.

The East Texas A&M University women’s basketball team will be back in action this Thursday. The Lions will be at home, hosting Southeastern Louisiana University Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The ET women are currently tied for 8th place in the 12-team Southland Conference with a record of 1-4 in conference plat and 4-10 overall.

After Thursday’s game, the Lion women will also host their counterparts from New Orleans at this Saturday’s doubleheader at the Field House on the campus of East Texas A&M. The women’s game is scheduled for noon, with the men’s game tipping off around 2 p.m. Saturday. Details at lionathletics.com.