Lions men's basketball team seeks first conference victory tonight vs. UT-Rio Grande Valley

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published January 13, 2025 at 5:24 PM CST
Monday Evening Newscast stock image: Ferguson Hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley

The East Texas A&M men's and women's teams will host their counterparts from the University of New Orleans at the Field House this Saturday.

The East Texas A&M University men’s basketball team will tip off a little later this evening in search of its first conference victory of the season. The Lions are currently 0-5 in Southland Conference play, with a 2-14 record overall. East Texas A&M is tied with the University of New Orleans for last place in the Southland Conference men’s basketball standings. The Lions are in Edinburg, Texas this evening to take on UT-Rio Grande Valley. Tipoff at 6:30, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. here on KETR.

The East Texas A&M men will be back in Commerce for a home game on Saturday. ET will be hosting the the University of New Orleans.

The East Texas A&M University women’s basketball team will be back in action this Thursday. The Lions will be at home, hosting Southeastern Louisiana University Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The ET women are currently tied for 8th place in the 12-team Southland Conference with a record of 1-4 in conference plat and 4-10 overall.

After Thursday’s game, the Lion women will also host their counterparts from New Orleans at this Saturday’s doubleheader at the Field House on the campus of East Texas A&M. The women’s game is scheduled for noon, with the men’s game tipping off around 2 p.m. Saturday. Details at lionathletics.com.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
