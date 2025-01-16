Hunt County Sheriff's Office investigating Thursday morning deaths near Caddo Mills
Officials say two are dead from gunshot wounds, with one appearing to be self-inflicted.
- In Hunt County, law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting incident near Caddo Mills that left two people dead. The incident happened early this morning (Jan. 16). First responders were notified of a shooting at about 5:20 a.m. Officials say that one of the two dead appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Further details have not been released. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Federal officials are accusing a Denton County homeowner's association of racially discriminating against renters receiving government assistance. KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo reports the majority of those Section 8 voucher holders are Black.
Providence Village HOA leaders passed rules in 2022 to prevent housing voucher recipients from renting homes, according to court documents. In the process, those mostly Black residents became the subject of racist harassment online and around town. Some began moving away. The U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development accused the HOA and its property managers of violating the Fair Housing Act. This HOA also inspired a 2023 state law that prohibited discrimination against tenants based on how they pay. Even after that, federal officials say HOA leaders still tried to find ways to ban voucher holders. For KERA News, I'm Toluwani Osibamowo in Dallas.