Hunt County Sheriff's Office investigating Thursday morning deaths near Caddo Mills

Federal officials are accusing a Denton County homeowner's association of racially discriminating against renters receiving government assistance. KERA's Toluwani Osibamowo reports the majority of those Section 8 voucher holders are Black.

Providence Village HOA leaders passed rules in 2022 to prevent housing voucher recipients from renting homes, according to court documents. In the process, those mostly Black residents became the subject of racist harassment online and around town. Some began moving away. The U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development accused the HOA and its property managers of violating the Fair Housing Act. This HOA also inspired a 2023 state law that prohibited discrimination against tenants based on how they pay. Even after that, federal officials say HOA leaders still tried to find ways to ban voucher holders. For KERA News, I'm Toluwani Osibamowo in Dallas.