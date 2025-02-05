© 2025 88.9 KETR
Interstate 30 eastbound to close Wednesday night between Caddo Mills and Greenville

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published February 5, 2025 at 8:49 AM CST

Traffic will be routed to service roads beginning Wednesday (Feb. 5) at 7 p.m. and continuing to 6 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 6.)

In Hunt County, ongoing work along Interstate 30 will include a closure of some eastbound lanes tonight. Eastbound I-30 from Caddo Mills to Greenville will be closed tonight (Feb. 5) starting at 7 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 6). All eastbound traffic will be diverted to the service road. The closed section of I-30 will begin in Caddo Mills at FM 1903 and continue to the Monty Stratton Parkway in Greenville. Details available at drivetexas.gov.

 
