Interstate 30 eastbound to close Wednesday night between Caddo Mills and Greenville

In Hunt County, ongoing work along Interstate 30 will include a closure of some eastbound lanes tonight. Eastbound I-30 from Caddo Mills to Greenville will be closed tonight (Feb. 5) starting at 7 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 6). All eastbound traffic will be diverted to the service road. The closed section of I-30 will begin in Caddo Mills at FM 1903 and continue to the Monty Stratton Parkway in Greenville. Details available at drivetexas.gov.