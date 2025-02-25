Paris Junior College hosting online forums Tuesday, Wednesday (Feb. 25-26)
PJC will also host an in-person forum on campus next Monday evening (March 3).
- Paris Junior College will be hosting a couple of online forums this week to gather community input on the future of the college. There’s a Zoom meeting open to the public tonight at 7 p.m. And, another forum is scheduled for tomorrow at noon. The public is invited to ask questions and share ideas for improving the college’s service to the communities of Northeast Texas. An in-person forum is scheduled for next Monday (March 3) at 7 p.m. in the Math and Science Building on the PJC campus. Paris Junior College was founded in 1924 and has an enrollment of about 5,000 students. The college has sites in Greenville and Sulphur Springs. Details about how to register for tonight’s and tomorrow’s online forums can be found at the college’s website, parisjc.edu.
- In Commerce, the Commerce Public Library continues celebrating Black History Month with an Art Reception this evening. The reception will feature the works and legacy of local artist James Green. Running from 6 to 7 this evening at the Commerce Public Library, located at 1210 Park Street. Details available at the Commerce Public Library Facebook page.