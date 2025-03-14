Fannin County issues burn ban as dry winds increase wildfire risk

Fannin County Judge Newt Cunningham has issued a ban on outdoor burning through Sunday in response to the high risk of wildfire throughout the region. The Fannin County Office of Emergency Management said Friday (March 14) afternoon that the judge’s office has issued an emergency 48-hour ban on outdoor burning in response to current conditions.

A Red Flag Warning, issued for high risk of wildfire, remains in effect for most of Texas and Oklahoma until 9 p.m. tonight. A Wind Advisory currently in effect for North Texas is set to expire at 7 p.m. this evening.

As of late Friday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports one active fire in the KETR listening area. Firefighters in Hopkins County are battling a one-acre fire near the community of Divide, about 11 miles southwest of Sulphur Springs. Elsewhere around the region, in Cass County, there’s an active, hundred-acre blaze just east of Wright Patman Lake. There are also active wildfires in Southeast Oklahoma.