© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fannin County issues burn ban as dry winds increase wildfire risk

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published March 14, 2025 at 4:33 PM CDT
The Fannin County Judge's Office has issued an emrgency 48-hour ban out outdoor burning in response to increased risk of wildfire this weekend.
Fannin County Office of Emergency Management
The Fannin County Judge's Office has issued an emrgency 48-hour ban out outdoor burning in response to increased risk of wildfire this weekend.

A region-wide Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9 p.m. Friday (March 14). The Wind Advisory for parts of the region remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Fannin County Judge Newt Cunningham has issued a ban on outdoor burning through Sunday in response to the high risk of wildfire throughout the region. The Fannin County Office of Emergency Management said Friday (March 14) afternoon that the judge’s office has issued an emergency 48-hour ban on outdoor burning in response to current conditions.

A Red Flag Warning, issued for high risk of wildfire, remains in effect for most of Texas and Oklahoma until 9 p.m. tonight. A Wind Advisory currently in effect for North Texas is set to expire at 7 p.m. this evening.

As of late Friday afternoon, the Texas A&M Forest Service reports one active fire in the KETR listening area. Firefighters in Hopkins County are battling a one-acre fire near the community of Divide, about 11 miles southwest of Sulphur Springs. Elsewhere around the region, in Cass County, there’s an active, hundred-acre blaze just east of Wright Patman Lake. There are also active wildfires in Southeast Oklahoma.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett